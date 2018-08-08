Burglars break through roof to steal forecourt's till

John Wood

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation after burglars broke into a petrol station and stole a till.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at the Essar petrol station in Cliviger, near Burnley, shortly before 11pm on Saturday August 4.

The burglars stole a till after breaking through the petrol station's roof on Burnley Road. It has not been reported whether the till had cash inside.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a burglary in Cliviger at around 11pm.

“Unknown offenders gained entry through the roof of the property. They left with the till.

“There are no details of arrests and enquires are ongoing."

If anyone has seen anything or has any information they are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log 1826 of August 4.

