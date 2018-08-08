Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Burglars break through roof to steal forecourt's till

John Wood · 08 August, 2018
police officer

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation after burglars broke into a petrol station and stole a till.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at the Essar petrol station in Cliviger, near Burnley, shortly before 11pm on Saturday August 4.

The burglars stole a till after breaking through the petrol station's roof on Burnley Road. It has not been reported whether the till had cash inside.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a burglary in Cliviger at around 11pm.

“Unknown offenders gained entry through the roof of the property. They left with the till.

“There are no details of arrests and enquires are ongoing."

If anyone has seen anything or has any information they are asked  to contact the police on 101 quoting log 1826 of August 4.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.38139.38129.21
East Midlands131.60141.81128.61
London132.31140.01129.36
North East131.0466.90141.19127.79
North West131.5158.90140.28128.12
Northern Ireland130.51135.10127.81
Scotland131.89138.03128.50
South East132.49140.86129.65
South West131.8666.90139.51129.01
Wales131.5663.90136.71128.50
West Midlands131.1866.90139.13128.19
Yorkshire & Humber130.9963.90139.91128.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Petrol filling station and Spar store sol...

BP site reopens with M&S Simply Food afte...

Central England Co-operative reopens refu...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Petrol filling station and Spar store sol...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training