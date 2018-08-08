Home · News · Latest News
Humberside robber runs off without taking anything· 08 August, 2018
Humberside Police have released a CCTV image of a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at one of the sites operated by Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go.
They are asking for help in identifying the man after an incident at the 24-hour Sewell on the go service station on Holme Church Lane, Beverley, at around 3.45am on Monday August 6.
Police believe the man had some kind of weapon on him, and he entered the store but then ran off without taking anything.
He was wearing a peaked hat and dark clothing and Humberside Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or may have seen him see him.
They can call 101 with any information quoting reference 16/82727/18.
