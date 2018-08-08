Maxol runs fund-raising drive for mental health charity

John Wood

Brian Donaldson and Clare Galbraith at Maxol’s A26 Tannaghmore Service Station (Photo: )

Maxol is encouraging its customers to ‘Top up by Ten’ by donating 10p to its charity partner, AWARE NI, when purchasing fuel or anything in-store for the month of August.

At the till, members of staff from participating Maxol service stations across Northern Ireland will offer customers the option of adding 10p to the total amount of their transaction. In addition to this, Maxol will also ‘Top up by Ten’ itself and donate £10,000 to AWARE.

The funds raised by the ‘Top up by Ten’ campaign will go towards helping AWARE increase awareness of positive mental wellbeing in local communities and help to provide support groups and education programmes across the country.

One of the main services the funds will go towards is AWARE’s post primary ‘Mood Matters Young People’ programme. Aimed at 14-18-year olds, the initiative seeks to give young people the knowledge and skills to maintain good mental health and also build resilience to better deal with the problems and challenges they face in their day to day lives.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer of Maxol, said: “I want to thank all of our loyal customers for their continued support and encourage them to get behind this campaign. We’re extremely proud of our partnership with AWARE and the great work they do across the country to promote positive mental health.

“Being in a position that enables us to give back and help AWARE tackle such important issues that affect so many people really does embody the ethos that is so important to Maxol as a family owned company. We pride ourselves on being right at the heart of our communities and we feel there is no better way to do this than by raising money for this very worthwhile cause.”

Clare Galbraith, corporate fundraising officer for AWARE NI, said: “We’re so grateful to Maxol for providing us with fantastic fundraising opportunities and helping to raise the profile of what we do. Ten pence mightn’t seem like a large sum of money, but the collective effort really can make a massive impact.

“At present in Northern Ireland we are currently funded to deliver our mental health programmes into 55% of schools, but we need to do more and that is why this partnership with Maxol is so vital for our work.”

