Six people charged over theft of £60,000 from forecourt ATM

John Wood · 08 August, 2018
Six people have appeared in court in connection with the theft of more than £60,000 from a petrol station ATM in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

The ATM in the forecourt shop in Trory, on the outskirts of Enniskillen, was targeted sometime between 1.30am and 5.30am on Thursday. In total, £61,340 was taken.

The accused, five men and a woman, all live at the same address in Rannoche Close in Crossgar, Co Down, and they appeared before a special sitting of Omagh Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Four of the men; Radu Iancu (41), Constantin Dumitra (32), Leonardo Patravici (32), and Milan-Adrian Beidac (29), and the woman, 30-year-old Anita Petrokci, are all charged with theft and were remanded into custody.

The fifth man, Statche Aluas (51), was charged with possessing criminal property and was granted bail.

A policewoman told the court that she believed the defendants were part of an organised crime gang responsible for up to 40 other similar robberies.

She said that street lights were turned off in Trory village to facilitate the theft and telephone lines were cut to prevent alarms being triggered.

All six accused are due to appear in court again on August 28.

