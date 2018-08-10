Police release CCTV images after "despicable" armed robbery

John Wood

Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

At around 8am on Saturday, 14 July, a man entered Ashcroft Service Station on Ashcroft Street in St Helens and made threats to a member of staff while in possession of a wooden handle before stealing cash.

Detective inspector Neil Fletcher said: “We are keen to speak with the man pictured to assist us in our enquiries into this desperate and despicable offence. The staff member was thankfully unhurt but understandably distressed to be threatened with a weapon, and we are determined to find out who was responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows who this man is, or any witnesses inside or in the vicinity of the petrol station from around 8am and who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“You may have been passing at that time and have dashcam footage which captures the offender, please check and let us know. Any piece of information, however small, may be vital for our investigation.

“I want to assure all residents and businesses that we will do everything possible to identify the offender and bring him to justice, and ensure that St Helens continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit."

Anyone with information is asked to use social media to contact @MerPolCC with reference 18200146936, call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: