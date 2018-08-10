Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Today's and Landmark reassure retailers over merger plan

John Wood · 10 August, 2018
Lifestle Express fascia

Following the announcement of their plans to merge earlier this week, the managing directors of Landmark Wholesale and Today’s Group have been keen to reassure retailers about their future plans.

“Both buying groups have their own fascias – Today’s Extra, Today’s Local, Today’s Express, Today’s Drinks, Day Today, Day Today Express, Lifestyle Express, Lifestyle Extra and Lifestyle Value – which have been invested in by our retailers and wholesale members to create contemporary store formats that satisfy the needs of their customers on a daily basis,” said Darren Goldney and John Mills in a joint statement.

“We would like to reassure these retailers that the fascias will continue as they are, however they will benefit from the support of a stronger, scaled-up group working closely with suppliers to do an even better job.”

Earlier this week the boards of both groups unanimously agreed to put a proposal to merge to a vote by their members. The new company would be called Unitas Wholesale.

“We believe that consolidation is narrowing the options for suppliers and potentially threatening the future of independent businesses as multiple chains expand into the wholesale channel,” said Darren Goldney, managing director of Today’s Group.

“This merger acts to ensure the sustainable and future success of our members, many of whom have a multi-generation legacy of service to independent businesses, be they convenience stores, catering outlets or many of the other businesses we serve.”

John Mills, managing director of Landmark Wholesale, added: “As member-owned organisations and in line with the principles of ‘every business matters, no matter how big or small’, the two groups will decide whether to progress with the proposed merger via a full membership vote process by 6 September.

“Following this date, we will enter into a period of consultation and selection with the management and staff of both groups to create the structure to support Unitas Wholesale. We would expect the transaction to formally complete by November 2018.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.38139.38129.21
East Midlands131.60141.81128.61
London132.31140.01129.36
North East131.0466.90141.19127.79
North West131.5158.90140.28128.12
Northern Ireland130.51135.10127.81
Scotland131.89138.03128.50
South East132.49140.86129.65
South West131.8666.90139.51129.01
Wales131.5663.90136.71128.50
West Midlands131.1866.90139.13128.19
Yorkshire & Humber130.9963.90139.91128.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Petrol filling station and Spar store sol...

Supermarkets leading the way in increasin...

BP site reopens with M&S Simply Food afte...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Petrol filling station and Spar store sol...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Central England Co-operative reopens refu...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training