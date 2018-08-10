Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EG Group wins planning approval for Scottish scheme

John Wood · 10 August, 2018
Euro Garages logo

The parent company of Top 50 Indie Euro Garages has won planning approval for a new petrol station in Forfar, Scotland, despite objections from a potential rival.

EG Group plans to build a petrol station, retail unit, restaurant, drive-thru and HGV parking on the site next to Angus Council’s headquarters, and says the development could create up to 60 jobs in the town.

The proposal had been opposed by Stracathro Service Area owner Pat Melville-Evans, who argued it was against planning policy.

However, council planning officers deemed the site suitable for a range of uses including roadside services and said the scheme would be “a new, improved facility” for the location.

The design and substantial glass frontage of the 5,000 square metre petrol station and retail outlet were said to be “reasonably attractive” in the context of what currently exists at the Orchardbank site.

Officers added that overall, the proposal complied with development plan policies.

Roadside trees and a boundary beech hedge will be retained and new woodland and hedgerows will be planted. Mounding will also be created to combat potential noise issues.

Tom Jeremiah, group planning director at EG Group, said: “We are delighted Angus Council’s development standards committee could see the benefits this development will bring to the area.

“Not only will it create 60 jobs directly, the scheme will also contribute to the vibrancy of Orchardbank Business Park, attracting new occupiers and helping to stimulate economic growth.

“Job creation has always been a central aspect of our business model, and we want to ensure that our business delivers positive economic benefits to communities and that starts with employing local people across all our sites.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.38139.38129.21
East Midlands131.60141.81128.61
London132.31140.01129.36
North East131.0466.90141.19127.79
North West131.5158.90140.28128.12
Northern Ireland130.51135.10127.81
Scotland131.89138.03128.50
South East132.49140.86129.65
South West131.8666.90139.51129.01
Wales131.5663.90136.71128.50
West Midlands131.1866.90139.13128.19
Yorkshire & Humber130.9963.90139.91128.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Petrol filling station and Spar store sol...

Supermarkets leading the way in increasin...

BP site reopens with M&S Simply Food afte...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Petrol filling station and Spar store sol...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Central England Co-operative reopens refu...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training