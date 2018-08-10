EG Group wins planning approval for Scottish scheme

John Wood

The parent company of Top 50 Indie Euro Garages has won planning approval for a new petrol station in Forfar, Scotland, despite objections from a potential rival.

EG Group plans to build a petrol station, retail unit, restaurant, drive-thru and HGV parking on the site next to Angus Council’s headquarters, and says the development could create up to 60 jobs in the town.

The proposal had been opposed by Stracathro Service Area owner Pat Melville-Evans, who argued it was against planning policy.

However, council planning officers deemed the site suitable for a range of uses including roadside services and said the scheme would be “a new, improved facility” for the location.

The design and substantial glass frontage of the 5,000 square metre petrol station and retail outlet were said to be “reasonably attractive” in the context of what currently exists at the Orchardbank site.

Officers added that overall, the proposal complied with development plan policies.

Roadside trees and a boundary beech hedge will be retained and new woodland and hedgerows will be planted. Mounding will also be created to combat potential noise issues.

Tom Jeremiah, group planning director at EG Group, said: “We are delighted Angus Council’s development standards committee could see the benefits this development will bring to the area.

“Not only will it create 60 jobs directly, the scheme will also contribute to the vibrancy of Orchardbank Business Park, attracting new occupiers and helping to stimulate economic growth.

“Job creation has always been a central aspect of our business model, and we want to ensure that our business delivers positive economic benefits to communities and that starts with employing local people across all our sites.”

