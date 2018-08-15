Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Devon forecourt attracts new customers with rapid chargers

John Wood · 15 August, 2018
instavolt chargers

A service station in Devon has widened its customer base after it installed rapid electric car chargers.

Barnstaple-based Taw Garages, which also has a Ford dealership on site, is working with electric vehicle charging firm, InstaVolt, to ensure electric drivers can charge up on its forecourts.

The rapid charging stations can get drivers topped up and back on the road in minutes and are available for any EV driver to use with no subscription or membership card needed.

Motorists simply tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge-up and go. Users are charged for the electricity they use on a per-unit basis, and there is no connection fee, minimum charge or monthly subscription fee.

Richard Brend, senior director of Taw Garages, said: “They’re proving popular already and we’ve welcomed quite a few new faces because of the chargers. It’s clear that electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular so it was important for us to add to our offering and cater for those drivers.”

He added: “It was an obvious choice. It meant we could adapt and evolve our service without having to make any capital expenditure.”

Tim Payne, CEO of InstaVolt, said his firm was working with an increasing number of traditional petrol and diesel retailers as many seek to get ahead of the curve. “Sales of electric cars are rising and it’s great to see forecourts like Taw Garages being forward-thinking and adapting in response.”

Food Hygiene Training