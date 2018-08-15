Scottish Jet site completes £75,000 redevelopment

John Wood

A Scottish forecourt is celebrating the company’s 50th anniversary after completing a £75,000 redevelopment of the site and renewing its five-year contract with Jet.

Jet Cooper Brothers in Newmains, Lanarkshire, has installed five new Tokheim Quantium 510 fuel pumps and a high speed diesel pump for HGVs, upgraded its tank gauging and reimaged with the latest Jet image.

It is also about to spend a further £30,000 changing the forecourt layout and putting in additional parking spaces.

Garry Gibson, head of operations at Cooper Brothers, has worked for the company for 31 years. His mother was one of Cooper Brothers’ first employees when Robert Cooper set up the business in 1968.

He commented: “It’s a really exciting time for the team here at Cooper Brothers. We’re really pleased with the results of the redevelopment at our site.

“We remained open throughout the works, which took around two and a half weeks, and managed to keep disruption to a minimum. We brought a company in to help with planning the store layout then tweaked the plans based on our own knowledge of our customers and the local area. We used local tradesmen for everything.”

Instore, everything was stripped out and the layout was changed. Additions included two new open dairy deck fridges, a new counter area with a chiller filled with luxury fresh cakes from Aulds Bakery, and a new Costa Coffee machine, and the Lottery is being introduced.

Gibson added: “We’re delighted to have retied with Jet for the next five years. Our volumes had already increased by 0.5mpla during the year prior to the work and we’re anticipating this will rise further over the coming months.

“Jet has been our supplier for 13 years now and although competing suppliers approached us when we were nearing the end of our last contract, Jet’s strong offer and fuel deliveries swayed us.

“A two-hour delivery slot and 20 minute warning for tanker delivery is worth its weight in gold. The routing and order taking from the Jet scheduling team at EWA is also first class.”

