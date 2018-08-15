Certas Energy appoints head for its company owned network

John Wood

Scott Harris (Photo: )

Certas Energy has appointed Scott Harris to head its company owned network of forecourts.

He rejoins Certas Energy after two years with Mitie, the international facilities management company where he was senior finance business partner.

Harris is a management accountant and has 10 years of experience within the oil industry, including as company owned service station business manager for Certas Energy from 2014-16.

“With his recent commercial achievements, his knowledge of our business and his financial background, Scott is a perfect fit to lead our COCO operation forward,” explained Richard Billington, retail director, Certas Energy.

“Scott has enthusiasm, hands on experience and a good overview of what makes a retail site successful. I am confident that under his leadership our Certas Energy COCO business will go from strength to strength.”

“These are exciting times at Certas Energy and it’s good to be back home, among a hard-working team of talented people,” commented Harris.

“With their support, I shall continue to drive the business forward and identify opportunities in the market to further develop our retail proposition. A strong company owned network is an ideal complement for our thriving Gulf Dealer operation.”

Last month Certas added six sites to its estate with the acquisition of David Taylor Garages’ forecourt business.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: