Thieves rip cash machine out of Tesco Express forecourt building

John Wood

Thieves have ripped an ATM from the wall of a Tesco Express on a forecourt in Selby, North Yorkshire.

The raiders used a fork lift truck to tear the cash machine out of the wall and lift it into a van.

They then headed off in the direction of Burn, accompanied by a dark estate car.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident at the Tesco Express petrol station, on Doncaster Road, in Brayton, was reported shortly after 3am on Thursday August 16.

A Tesco Bank spokesperson said: “We are actively supporting the police with their investigation following the incident at our Brayton store. The store was closed for a brief period of time but has now reopened to serve our customers.”

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone who has any information or who saw anything suspicious in the Brayton area is asked to phone 101, press one and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference 12180152217 when passing on information.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: