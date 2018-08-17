Assistant taken to hospital with suspected fractures after attack

John Wood

An attack on a staff member at a petrol station in Newcastle has left him with a suspected broken nose and cheek bone.

Northumbria Police officers are appealing for information after the staff member was attacked with a traffic cone at the Shell Garage on Great North Street in Gosforth at around 12.05pm on Monday August 13.

The male attacker filled up a motorbike with fuel, but was challenged by staff when it appeared that he would not pay.

He became aggressive and then assaulted the staff member with a traffic cone before fleeing on foot in the direction of the Three Mile Inn.

The victim of the assault was taken to hospital.

Police believe the motorbike the attacker left behind was stolen. He is described as wearing all black with a white motorbike helmet that had the visor down.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses to the attack, or motorists who may have dash cam footage showing the motorbike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 423 13/08/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They can also email the officer in charge at 3041@northumbria.pnn.police.uk or report online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact

