Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Assistant taken to hospital with suspected fractures after attack

John Wood · 17 August, 2018
police tape

An attack on a staff member at a petrol station in Newcastle has left him with a suspected broken nose and cheek bone.

Northumbria Police officers are appealing for information after the staff member was attacked with a traffic cone at the Shell Garage on Great North Street in Gosforth at around 12.05pm on Monday August 13.

The male attacker filled up a motorbike with fuel, but was challenged by staff when it appeared that he would not pay.

He became aggressive and then assaulted the staff member with a traffic cone before fleeing on foot in the direction of the Three Mile Inn.

The victim of the assault was taken to hospital.

Police believe the motorbike the attacker left behind was stolen. He is described as wearing all black with a white motorbike helmet that had the visor down.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses to the attack, or motorists who may have dash cam footage showing the motorbike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 423 13/08/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They can also email the officer in charge at 3041@northumbria.pnn.police.uk or report online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 August 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.96139.34130.03
East Midlands132.2178.40140.26129.44
London132.7566.90141.06129.97
North East131.67142.51128.83
North West132.2355.20139.96128.87
Northern Ireland130.9869.90134.15128.85
Scotland132.49139.09129.38
South East133.0865.40140.87130.38
South West132.56139.07129.94
Wales132.13136.80129.14
West Midlands131.77140.75129.12
Yorkshire & Humber131.4360.80142.86128.78
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

EG Group wins planning approval for Scott...

Ambulance service introduces hydrogen-ele...

Scottish Jet site completes £75,000 redev...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

EG Group wins planning approval for Scott...

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

Ambulance service introduces hydrogen-ele...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training