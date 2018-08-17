Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Essar signs up 53rd site to its UK network

John Wood · 17 August, 2018
Essar Loggerheads Garage

Loggerheads Garage, near Mold in North Wales, has become the latest petrol station to join the Essar brand, making it the 53rd site in the Essar UK network.

The family business is run by Brian and Adi Robinson, who plan to invest later this year in expansion of their Spar convenience store, as well as upgrading the forecourt to promote the offering to the local community and visitors the area attracts.

Essar account manager James Hughes commented: “The site at Loggerheads is not far from our Stanlow Refinery, which has been producing high-quality, market-leading fuels for over 60 years. We are pleased that Brian and Adi have joined the award-winning Essar brand, following positive feedback from other retailers in our network.”

Explaining their decision to rebrand the site, which had traded under the Texaco marque for the past 20 years, Brian and Adi said: “We are delighted to join the Essar fold. The offer is simple – competitive, transparent and straightforward, and the on-boarding has been well managed.

“We are at the heart of our community, and we have a mix of customers – locals as well as visitors here to enjoy our fabulous scenery. Joining Essar has transformed the forecourt, helping to showcase the shop in a modern style, and customer feedback so far has been very positive. People are really interested in Essar and love the new look.”

Essar entered the UK retail market with the opening of its first branded forecourt in November 2015 at Coalville in Leicestershire. The company plans to open its first company owned flagship site opposite the Stanlow manufacturing complex in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, later this year.

