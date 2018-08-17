£990,000 Lincolnshire Co-op project nears completion

John Wood

Lincolnshire Co-op will be closing its Gibbet Nook Food Store and Filling Station between August 20-25 as it puts the final touches to a £990,000 redevelopment of the site.

It is nearing the end of a transformation programme including improvements to the forecourt and a new purpose-built food store creating eight new jobs.

The food store was built in the second phase of the works and offers fresh and chilled food, beer and wine, hot food to go and a Costa Coffee machine to help keep customers and commuters fuelled on their journeys.

The old kiosk stayed open while the store was being built, and the closure will allow for it to be demolished so the space can be reused.

The new store is expected to open its doors to customers at 7am on Saturday 25 August, complete with 14 new car parking spaces for shoppers, including two disabled parking spaces.

Food regional manager Richard Robinson said: “It’s been a long programme of work but we’re really happy with the result, and I hope our customers and members will be just as impressed.

“The forecourt looks much more spacious and by replacing the kiosk with a more modern food store there’s now plenty of facilities to help customers fuel their busy lives as well as their vehicles, from Costa Coffee and food on the go to dinner options and chilled drinks for later.”

The filling station – on the junction of the A153 and B1192 near Coningsby – shut for a month last year while underground equipment was replaced and new pumps installed in a first phase of work.

Some final alterations to the forecourt, including an extra fuel pump in place of the old kiosk, will be added in September.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: