Euro Garages applies for planning consent at motorway junction

John Wood · 17 August, 2018
Euro Garage’s parent company EG Group has applied for planning permission for a new petrol station, a drive-thru coffee shop and two drive-thru restaurants just off Junction 1 of the M58 near Maghull, in Merseyside.

The scheme on a 4.4-acre site would include a 5,100sq ft petrol filling station with a separate canopy for HGVs, parking for 148 cars, four charging bays for electric vehicles and a wash bay.

The two drive-thru restaurants would each be 2,500sq ft, and the drive-through coffee shop would be 2,200sq ft.

The petrol filling station and hot food takeway would be a 24-hour operation with the restaurants and cafes operating from 6am to 10pm.

The planning application also certifies that EG Group is the owner of the site.

The site is next to a proposed business park, and the planning, design and access statement prepared by PWA Planning, states: “This application is made on the basis that the proposed uses are to serve the business operating on the business park and in a sustainable way as the employees of the business park will be able to walk to an attractive food offer for refreshments and possibly top-up shopping. This is entirely the concept which Euro Garages provide for on their sites as well as to provide rest stops for passing traffic on strategic road networks.”

It also notes the development would generate 182 full- and part-time jobs, and adds: “Renewable energy technologies included in the design include solar panels which usually goes onto the roof of the units and typically covers around 10% of the annual site usage. Solar thermal heating panels are used to heat the hot water. 20,000 litre rain water harvesting system will be used on the site for everything except drinking water. Air source heat pumps are used as standard for air conditioning and LED lighting is used to light the site.”

Food Hygiene Training