Essar staff raise funds for local mental health charity

John Wood · 22 August, 2018
Essar staff at the fund raiser

Employees at Essar’s Stanlow refinery recently celebrated their annual charity day with a donation to mental health charity Chapter.

The company donated £7,500 to the Ellesmere Port-based organisation, which was also supported by employees fundraising an additional £1,300 through collections, a sum that will be matched by Essar and brings the total contribution to over £10,000.

Representatives of Chapter attended the celebration at Stanlow, to raise awareness among employees and to formally receive the donation.

Chapter supports local people with severe mental illness to feel more confident, make friends, and access employment opportunities.

Clare Ashworth, chief officer of Chapter, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic support the employees of Essar have shown Chapter.

“It is wonderful that they are championing the cause of mental illness; something that may affect many of their colleagues, friends or family. The monies donated will help us reach even more local people and provide life changing support services.”

S Thangapandian, chief executive officer of Essar Oil UK, commented: “Chapter do some great work in our local community, and it was a pleasure to welcome them as our special guests at Stanlow. I am delighted that our donation and fundraising will be supporting such a worthy local cause.”

Food Hygiene Training