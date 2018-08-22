Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Morrisons includes new petrol station in north-east scheme

John Wood · 22 August, 2018
Morrisons sign

Plans for a new edge of town retail park including a petrol station, at Amble in Northumberland, have been unveiled by supermarket group Morrisons and development company Arch.

The plans comprise a 25,000sq ft Morrisons food store and petrol station, alongside a number of other national retailers and a drive-thru facility.

In a statement announcing the plans, Arch said: “This development will transform the southern gateway into Amble and provide a destination of choice. It will bring jobs to the local area and ensure Amble has the shopping experience it deserves.

“We are also keen to ensure there are retail units available for local traders and opportunities to sell local produce. With over £10m of funds already invested in the town, Amble represents a high priority for Arch.”

James Smith of Morrisons said: “This store will be the first of its kind in the North East. It’s a neighbourhood store, it will be tailored to fit the requirements of the Amble area. It will still have a market street feel, and the focus will be on food with a modest non-food offering.”

The store will consist of an instore bakery, it will sell fresh meat and fish, free-from and vegan products, and there will also be a barista coffee provision. The store will also sell products made by local producers.

There will be 352 parking spaces, bike parking, and electrical car charging points.

As well as the supermarket, there will be an additional about 35,000sq ft of other retail, split across six units.

