Attempt to steal ATM causes major damage to BP site

John Wood

A BP garage at Eaton Socon in Cambridgeshire has suffered major damage after thieves attempted to rip out its cash machine.

The raid left one side of the building smashed open.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at about 3am today (21 August) with reports of an attempted ram raid at a BP garage in Great North Road, Eaton Socon.

“Three people in dark clothing used a JCB telehandler in an attempt to remove the cash machine from the wall.

“When they were unsuccessful they left the area in a high powered white Mercedes hatchback.

“Officers have attended the scene and two vehicles have been recovered. An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 34 of 21 August or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

