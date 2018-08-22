Euro Garages wins planning consent for Sunderland KDRB

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Euro Garages has won planning consent for a knockdown re-build of Barnes Service Station in Sunderland.

A new convenience store will be built at the eight fuel pump forecourt, with the Spar store operating 24-hours a day. There will also be 23 parking spaces and electric car charging points.

Fuel deliveries are expected to increase to three times a week from twice a week during busier times, which are suggested as June to September and December. The “rundown” car wash will go as part of the redevelopment.

The proposals have been approved by Sunderland City Council, with the company expecting to start work on the site at the beginning of next year with completion by the summer. Up to 15 new jobs will be created, in addition to the workers who already staff the station.

A spokesman for Euro Garages said: “Our priority is to provide a great service for passing motorists, but we hope that by modernising this site will reach the standards expected by motorists and residents as well. We would like to thank the council, which turned around the planning application in quite a short timescale.”

In documentation supporting the planning application, Euro Garages stated: “The rationale behind the application proposal is to replace the dated service station and provide a better quality replacement petrol fuel station with a more modern canopy and wider convenience retail offering which responds to the 21st century customer.

“The existing provision sits on a large site with much space unutilised. The replacement convenience retail provision will provide for top-up shopping only, enabling local residents to better meet their convenience needs while providing a valuable roadside service.”

