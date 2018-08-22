Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling station in Burnley

John Wood · 22 August, 2018
Valli Forecourt's Stockton-on-Tees site
Valli Forecourt's Stockton-on-Tees site
  (Photo:  )

Top 50 Indie Valli Forecourts has applied for planning permission to build a petrol station and convenience store on a former primary school site in Burnley.

The Dewsbury-based company has applied for consent for a petrol filling station, including a canopy, fuel islands and underground tanks, together with four jet washes and parking for 24 cars including one disabled bay.

It is also seeking to build a 4,445sq ft convenience store incorporating energy efficient air conditioning, refrigeration and lighting. It expects the development will provide three full-time and 10 part-time jobs, and the site would operate 24 hours a day.

The 1.02-acre site was a primary school which was demolished in 2013, and is currently owned by Lancashire County Council.

A design and access statement provided by Valli’s consultants, ADS Design, states: “The proposed development has been carefully designed to accommodate its surroundings in a largely residential area.

“The building and car wash have been designed with stone walls and slate roofs to give a natural feel and again keep the same values of neighbouring properties.

“The sustainable development will create additional employment and safe guard exist employment for now and also the future with enhance working conditions.

“The design of the proposals are considered to be both appropriate in their context and in compliance with relevant planning policy, providing a clean modern and sustainable forecourt shop premises which contribute to the local economy through business rates and employment and provide a longer building life and enhanced corporate reputation.

“It is considered that the scale of the proposal is appropriate for the site. The proposed development will not impact the amenities of nearby residents.

“On balance we consider that the development would not give rise to any unacceptable consequences for the environment, community or other public interest.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 August 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.23140.66130.20
East Midlands132.4963.90141.12129.60
London133.03141.02130.54
North East132.0364.90144.32129.14
North West132.54138.86129.29
Northern Ireland131.1569.90135.27128.73
Scotland132.77140.29129.88
South East133.3465.40141.45130.59
South West132.91141.30130.15
Wales132.3755.80139.23129.79
West Midlands132.04140.51129.26
Yorkshire & Humber131.6762.90139.43129.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Euro Garages applies for planning consent...

Essar signs up 53rd site to its UK network

Local authorities opting for fossil fuels...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

EG Group wins planning approval for Scott...

Ambulance service introduces hydrogen-ele...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training