Valli Forecourts applies to build filling station in Burnley

Top 50 Indie Valli Forecourts has applied for planning permission to build a petrol station and convenience store on a former primary school site in Burnley.

The Dewsbury-based company has applied for consent for a petrol filling station, including a canopy, fuel islands and underground tanks, together with four jet washes and parking for 24 cars including one disabled bay.

It is also seeking to build a 4,445sq ft convenience store incorporating energy efficient air conditioning, refrigeration and lighting. It expects the development will provide three full-time and 10 part-time jobs, and the site would operate 24 hours a day.

The 1.02-acre site was a primary school which was demolished in 2013, and is currently owned by Lancashire County Council.

A design and access statement provided by Valli’s consultants, ADS Design, states: “The proposed development has been carefully designed to accommodate its surroundings in a largely residential area.

“The building and car wash have been designed with stone walls and slate roofs to give a natural feel and again keep the same values of neighbouring properties.

“The sustainable development will create additional employment and safe guard exist employment for now and also the future with enhance working conditions.

“The design of the proposals are considered to be both appropriate in their context and in compliance with relevant planning policy, providing a clean modern and sustainable forecourt shop premises which contribute to the local economy through business rates and employment and provide a longer building life and enhanced corporate reputation.

“It is considered that the scale of the proposal is appropriate for the site. The proposed development will not impact the amenities of nearby residents.

“On balance we consider that the development would not give rise to any unacceptable consequences for the environment, community or other public interest.”

