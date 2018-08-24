Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Publicity for cashback offer on fuel

Tracy West · 24 August, 2018

Extensive coverage in the national and regional press in the run-up to the Bank Holiday weekend is promoting a TopCashBack offer where new members can claim £15 cashback on fuel they have purchased. TopCashBack is a scheme where consumers who sign up have access to cashback and discounts at over 4,770 businesses.

The “£15 Cashback on a £15+ fuel spend” is only available to new members or those with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback.

TopCashBack says purchases from Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, the Co-operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Total, Jet, Murco and Shell are all eligible.

The offer went live on 20 August and runs until 2 September or until the redemption limit of 4,000 is reached. If the offer reaches the redemption limit before the end date, this will be clearly displayed on the company’s website.

To take advantage of the offer, members have to take a photo of their receipt that clearly shows the date and time of purchase, the petrol station’s name and the item purchased that’s eligible for cashback ie the fuel. The website says: ‘Please snap your receipt safely, do not use your phone while driving or on a forecourt’. The photos then have to be submitted to TopCashBack and members will be credited with the £15 within 30 days.

