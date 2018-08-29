PRA arranges business breakout event in Harpenden· 29 August, 2018
The PRA is staging a Business Breakout at The Hive Conference Centre, Rothamsted Manor, Harpenden, on Thursday September 20.
Presentations will include:
• Petrol Retailers Association – market update;
• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;
• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;
• Instavolt – “free” electric vehicle charging for petrol retailers;
• CBE – innovations in Epos technology;
• Winckworth Sherwood – legal update: buying and selling petrol stations and alcohol licensing; and
• Platts – diesel and petrol price assessments and outlook.
Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
