Robbers break in to forecourt shop and attack cashier

John Wood

A forecourt cashier has been attacked after two robbers broke into a petrol station in Hull to steal cigarettes and cash before fleeing on a motorbike.

The attack took place at the BP Garage in Spring Bank West, shortly after 6am on Tuesday, August 28.

A spokeswoman for Humberside Police said: “Detectives are investigating reports of a robbery at a store in Spring Bank West, Hull.

“We were called at around 6.10am following reports two men on a motorbike had approached the rear of the shop, kicked in the door and assaulted the shop worker before making off with tobacco and cash. The employee was unhurt but very shaken.”

Both the thieves were wearing hoodies and one was carrying a red satchel. It is also thought that one of the culprits has a Scouse accent.

Anyone who has seen the two men or has information about the robbery is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 61 of August 28.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: