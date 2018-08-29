M&S Simply Food added to BP site in Peebles

John Wood

A new M&S Simply Food store has opened at the BP service station on Innerleithern Road, Peebles, in the Scottish Borders region.

BP district manager Andy Kenney said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we will now be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and Wild Bean Café.”

The development of the site has created 12 new jobs in the local area.

The first customers at the new store received a range of discounts and a free bag for life to help their future shopping.

The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London, and there are now more than 230 in the UK.

