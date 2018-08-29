EG Group wins planning approval for scheme in Peterhead

John Wood

Plans by Euro Garages’ parent company for a new 24-hour petrol station and drive-thru cafe at Peterhead in the north of Scotland have received planning approval.

EG Group’s scheme on the Buchan Gateway Retail Park, near to the town’s Invernettie roundabout, had been recommended for approval by Aberdeenshire Council’s planning officers.

Tom Jeremiah, group planning director at EG Group, said the company was “delighted” with the approval.

He said: “This is an ideal location for roadside services. Positioned on the A90 it will serve motorists entering and leaving the town, as well as those travelling beyond Peterhead.

“A key element of our business model is employing local people and supporting economies.

“As such, the 60 new jobs we will create will go to people living in the area with flexible roles benefiting students or those with other responsibilities.

“Now that planning permission has been granted we look forward to continuing to work with the council and local community to deliver this exciting development as soon as possible.”

