Lincolnshire Co-op reopens site after £990,000 scheme

John Wood · 29 August, 2018
Lincolnshire Co-op Gibbets Lane forecourt

A Lincolnshire Co-op filling station has reopened with a new food store after a £990,000 redevelopment.

Work at the Gibbet Nook Food Store and Filling Station – on the junction of the A153 and B1192 near Coningsby – has included new fuel pumps, improvements to the forecourt and a purpose-built food store to replace the old kiosk, creating eight new jobs.

The store offers fresh and chilled food, beer and wine, hot food to go and a Costa Coffee machine.

The site now also includes 14 new car parking spaces, including two disabled parking spaces.

While the store was being built the old kiosk that served the filling station remained open, but the site closed from Monday 20th August while it was demolished and reopened on Friday 24th August.

Some final touches to the forecourt, including an extra fuel pump in place of the old kiosk, will be added next month.

Food regional manager Richard Robinson said: “It’s been a long programme of work but we’re really happy with the result, and I hope our customers and members will be just as impressed.

“The forecourt looks much more spacious and by replacing the kiosk with a more modern food store there’s now plenty of facilities to help customers fuel their busy lives as well as their vehicles, from Costa Coffee and food on the go to dinner options and chilled drinks for later.”

The Gulf-branded filling station shut for a month last year while underground equipment was replaced and the new pumps were installed in a first phase of work.

