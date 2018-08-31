Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Government consults on energy drink age limit

John Wood · 31 August, 2018
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Department of Health and Social Care has launched a consultation on proposals to end the sale of energy drinks to children.

The consultation proposes that a ban would apply to drinks (excluding tea and coffee) that contain more than 150mg of caffeine. Under existing labelling rules, drinks that fall into this category require a warning label saying: “High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Convenience store retailers are already on the front line preventing the sale of age restricted products to children in a number of categories. We will respond to this consultation with evidence from members, and if the government sees fit to introduce a ban on energy drinks to children, we will work with retailers to ensure that they are prepared for the change.

“More than half of convenience stores currently do not sell energy drinks to under 16s, with many more working with their local schools and wider community to develop appropriate solutions when concerns are raised about the consumption of energy drinks by young people.”

ACS polled 1,210 independent retailers on their energy drink sales policies in January 2018, with 53% of convenience retailers reporting that they do not sell energy drinks to under 16s.

The consultation does not specify at what age the restriction should be enforced, but suggests either 16 or 18 years of age. The consultation notes that other countries that have ended the sale of energy drinks to children such as Latvia and Lithuania have introduced a restriction at 18, but that an age limit of 16 would be consistent with existing voluntary limits applied currently by some large retailers in the UK.

Under the current proposals, the ban would only apply in England, but the consultation notes that the government intends to work with devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to ensure that the approach is aligned as closely as possible.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 August 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.43140.88130.46
East Midlands132.67139.93129.85
London133.3353.90141.94130.95
North East132.3266.90140.63129.36
North West132.7558.90138.34129.28
Northern Ireland131.2169.90135.90129.06
Scotland133.02139.89130.05
South East133.65142.20131.08
South West133.0363.90140.76130.39
Wales132.68138.19130.15
West Midlands132.2370.90142.76129.67
Yorkshire & Humber131.8857.80141.01129.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Rontec objects to Touts’ forecourt plans

Lincolnshire Co-op reopens site after £99...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

EG Group wins planning approval for schem...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Rontec objects to Touts’ forecourt plans

Euro Garages applies for planning consent...

Morrisons includes new petrol station in...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

EG Group wins planning approval for Scott...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training