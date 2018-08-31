Certas Energy unveils bunker plan for Lockerbie

John Wood

Certas Energy has announced plans to develop an HGV refuelling bunker facility at the ‘fechan Truckstop (Eardley International) in Scotland.

The site is located at Junction 19 of the M74 in Ecclefechan, Lockerbie, and will provide room for up to three HGVs to refuel simultaneously.

Certas Energy hopes to open the site in the next few months and the plans follow a similar announcement last month that a new 24-hour HGV refuelling facility will also be built at Holyhead Port in North Wales.

The ‘fechan Truckstop is part of the SNAP payment network, which Certas Energy recently acquired. SNAP Account enables HGV operators, managers and drivers to benefit from cashless transactions while on the road, using an end-to-end processing and payment system.

The new site will enable drivers to refuel through multi-product dispensers including road diesel, gas oil and AdBlue and will feature advanced data collection technology, fuel monitoring equipment and filtration systems.

Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager at Certas Energy, said: “We’re continuing to expand our bunker network quickly to better service the UK HGV and large vehicle market. Our new refuelling site at The ‘fechan Truckstop is another key element of our growth strategy as we’ll be ideally placed to service a large portion of Scotland’s driver network.

“The location really is very convenient for drivers and is one of the main reasons we chose to invest in the site. Our presence there will enable us to forge stronger relationships with drivers to ensure we continue to understand and service their truck stop needs.”

The new Certas bunkering facility will complement the existing facilities at the truckstop, which include a 24-hour truck-wash, diner, drivers’ rest area, TV room, shower rooms and free WiFi.

Graham Eardley, owner of The ‘fechan Truckstop, said: “It’s really exciting that a leading brand like Certas Energy has chosen to invest in a refuelling bunker in Ecclefechan.

“Ecclefechan is an incredibly popular Scottish site and has recently undergone an exciting expansion, with more than 40 new overnight parking spaces being added to our already established facility.

“Certas Energy is a very forward-thinking company with great vision so it’s wonderful that we’ve established this partnership with them. Their ambition to expand their coverage is clear to see and like us, they also put the needs of the drivers first and are always thinking of ways to make their lives easier. We’re already looking forward to the official launch.”

Fuel cards from Certas Energy, UK Fuels and Key Fuels will all be accepted at the site, with Certas Energy card users receiving a 1ppl discount on all diesel purchases.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: