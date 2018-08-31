Hoyer Petrolog signs fuel distribution deal with Phillips 66

John Wood

Hoyer Petrolog UK has signed a new fuel distribution agreement with Phillips 66 to deliver commercial and retail fuels on behalf of Phillips 66 from the fuel supplier’s Bramhall Terminal.

Operations director at Hoyer Petrolog UK, Allan Davison, said: “This five-year agreement with Phillips 66 provides another important step in Petrolog achieving its strategic growth objectives in the fuels market.”

Hoyer Petrolog already carries out logistics for several other major players in the fuel market.

In spring 2016 it entered into a long-term agreement with BP to provide bulk fuel transport and logistics services throughout the UK.

As part of the contract, Hoyer took on responsibility for order taking, stock management, scheduling, despatch, physical execution and reconciliation of all retail fuels in the UK.

Early the following year Hoyer Petrolog extended its agreement with Top 50 Indie Rontec to supply more than 200 of the company’s forecourts across the UK through to September 2021.

And in April last year it extended its relationship with Shell in the UK through to June 2020, with a contract involving 70 vehicles and 240 drivers delivering retail fuels from five loading locations throughout the North and South of England.

