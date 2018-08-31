Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over MFG MRH deal

John Wood · 31 August, 2018
MRH Hursts store

Motor Fuel Group must address Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concerns over its takeover of rival MRH to avoid an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that competition provided by other major petrol retailers and supermarkets will ensure that the merger would not result in higher prices for motorists across the country as a whole.

However, after conducting an initial (Phase 1) investigation into the takeover, the CMA has identified concerns at 29 locations in the UK where MFG and MRH are close competitors, and where the takeover could result in prices rising for local motorists.

MFG now has until 7 September to address the CMA’s competition concerns. If it is unable to do so, the merger will be referred for an in-depth (Phase 2) investigation.

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer, said: “The CMA’s findings announced today were in line with the expectations of the MFG board. MFG has co-operated closely with the CMA to assist in their analysis and the fact that concerns have only been identified at 29 locations means that action can be taken quickly to remedy these anti-competitive areas of concern.

“Finally, we now look forward with renewed confidence to develop our business as the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator.”

MRH found itself in a similar situation two and a half years ago. After buying 78 Esso sites the CMA warned MRH about competition concerns in Brighton and Cambridge. MRH resolved the problem by agreeing to sell sites causing concern.

In February 2015 MFG agreed to sell a site in Hythe after the CMA raised concerns about it owning both filling stations in the town after it bought Murco’s retail business.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 August 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.43140.88130.46
East Midlands132.67139.93129.85
London133.3353.90141.94130.95
North East132.3266.90140.63129.36
North West132.7558.90138.34129.28
Northern Ireland131.2169.90135.90129.06
Scotland133.02139.89130.05
South East133.65142.20131.08
South West133.0363.90140.76130.39
Wales132.68138.19130.15
West Midlands132.2370.90142.76129.67
Yorkshire & Humber131.8857.80141.01129.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Rontec objects to Touts’ forecourt plans

Lincolnshire Co-op reopens site after £99...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

EG Group wins planning approval for schem...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Rontec objects to Touts’ forecourt plans

Euro Garages applies for planning consent...

Morrisons includes new petrol station in...

Applegreen agrees deal to take over Welco...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

EG Group wins planning approval for Scott...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training