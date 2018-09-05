BP appoints new head for UK fuel card operation

John Wood

BP has appointed Jo McDonnell as its UK fleet sales manager, putting her in charge of BP’s UK fuel card operation.

She will be responsible for managing the performance and growth of the BP UK Fleet Sales business.

Her role includes BP’s UK fuel card business, and she will take on the responsibilities previously held by UK Fuel Card Manager, Andy Allen.

Allen, who has spent 20 years at BP, now becomes executive assistant to BP’s VP of retail Europe and global marketing, Alex Jensen. Working closely with Alex, he will provide management support and strategic insights to BP’s Retail Europe leadership team.

Based in BP’s Milton Keynes office, Jo joined BP’s dealer business in 2014 and has been responsible for growing BP’s relationships with several strategic dealer groups across the UK. Prior to BP, she worked for multinational companies including Barclaycard and Elavon, and has 20 years of experience in sales, leadership, relationship management and account management.

Jo said: “I’m really excited about this opportunity to build on the work done by Andy and his team. Joining at a time of great change for the fuel card industry I’m confident through innovations like our BPme app we will continue to meet the needs of our fleet customers.

“My goal is to ensure BP fuel cards continue to help UK businesses succeed, through our core proposition of a strong network, advanced security measures, fuel expertise and the ability to save customers time and money regardless of the size of their fleet.”

