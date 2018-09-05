Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Gulf Retail agrees tie-up with Convenience Distribution Group

John Wood · 05 September, 2018
Gulf logo

Gulf Retail has announced a distribution and marketing tie-up with Convenience Distribution Group (CDG) commencing next month.

The deal is intended to improve the lubricant offering for Gulf dealers nationwide, including faster delivery times and no minimum order requirement.

Existing customers of Gulf automotive lubricants already have access to a complete range of lubricant and ancillary products through Gulf Lubricants UK, the affiliate partner for Gulf Oil International in the UK.

The partnership with CDG, specialists in the distribution to the national and independent forecourt and convenience market, includes dedicated visits to every Gulf dealer from its sales team to improve product marketing and increase revenue potential.

Motorists and dealers will have access to a new online lubricant finder, which allows them to input a vehicle registration number to find out exactly which Gulf lubricant they require.

“This is the latest initiative by Gulf Retail designed to save our dealers time and money while improving their potential to increase revenues,” said Gerry Welsh, retail marketing manager, Certas Energy.

“CDG already services up to 5,000 forecourts across the country including many Gulf forecourts so we expect a smooth transition. There will be a special promotion to help launch the initiative and Gulf dealers will receive a new planogram and POS package. Removing restrictive order quantities and providing expert hands-on marketing support is a positive change that has been warmly welcomed by our retailers.”

Food Hygiene Training