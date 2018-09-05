Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Jet partners Silverstone Classic for fifth successive year

John Wood · 05 September, 2018
Nic Hamilton with his car
Nic Hamilton with his Jet-sponsored car
  (Photo:  )

Jet was official fuel partner for the fifth year running as the Silverstone Classic celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.

Over 100,000 people attended the three-day event in late July, with the Jet Village Green attracting thousands of visitors who took advantage of the free entertainment.

Jet’s brand ambassador, race driver Nic Hamilton, met Jet’s customers in hospitality and signed autographs for visitors to the Jet Village Green. As Jet is Nic’s title sponsor for Renault Clio Cup, his race car was on display throughout the event.

Jet also sponsored the Super Touring Car Trophy which took place on the Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with Nic presenting the trophy on the Saturday.

Mary Wolf, managing director, UK marketing for Phillips 66, commented: “We were delighted to be the Official Fuel Partner of Silverstone Classic for the fifth year running.

“Once again, we saw a terrific turnout of car enthusiasts and their families who attend the event each year, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of the Jet brand among this dedicated audience and for customers from across our entire business to meet up with their industry counterparts while enjoying the excitement of the event. Having Nic there in person and showcasing his car was one of the main highlights of the event for everyone here at Jet.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.0170.90141.13131.16
East Midlands133.3692.90141.69130.43
London133.86142.83131.45
North East132.8567.40141.95130.08
North West133.44140.39130.04
Northern Ireland132.07136.40129.60
Scotland133.5259.30139.54130.61
South East134.3369.90142.97131.77
South West133.72141.08131.09
Wales133.3555.80137.46130.49
West Midlands132.9866.90141.51130.29
Yorkshire & Humber132.5959.27141.52129.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Three north-east sites complete major dev...

Costa set for growth after takeover by Co...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Rontec objects to Touts’ forecourt plans

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

EG Group wins planning approval for Scott...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training