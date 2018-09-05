Jet partners Silverstone Classic for fifth successive year

John Wood

Nic Hamilton with his Jet-sponsored car (Photo: )

Jet was official fuel partner for the fifth year running as the Silverstone Classic celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.

Over 100,000 people attended the three-day event in late July, with the Jet Village Green attracting thousands of visitors who took advantage of the free entertainment.

Jet’s brand ambassador, race driver Nic Hamilton, met Jet’s customers in hospitality and signed autographs for visitors to the Jet Village Green. As Jet is Nic’s title sponsor for Renault Clio Cup, his race car was on display throughout the event.

Jet also sponsored the Super Touring Car Trophy which took place on the Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with Nic presenting the trophy on the Saturday.

Mary Wolf, managing director, UK marketing for Phillips 66, commented: “We were delighted to be the Official Fuel Partner of Silverstone Classic for the fifth year running.

“Once again, we saw a terrific turnout of car enthusiasts and their families who attend the event each year, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of the Jet brand among this dedicated audience and for customers from across our entire business to meet up with their industry counterparts while enjoying the excitement of the event. Having Nic there in person and showcasing his car was one of the main highlights of the event for everyone here at Jet.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: