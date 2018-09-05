Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Electric and hybrid cars achieve monthly sales record

John Wood · 05 September, 2018
electric car charging

The new car market hit a new high for August with sales of 94,094, 23.1% up on a year ago, reported the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Electric and hybrid cars also saw record monthly sales of just under 7,500, accounting for 8% of the market and up 88.7% on the same month a year ago.

Petrol cars also grew strongly, up 39.1% to 58,619, and although diesel sales were down 7.7% to 27,986, the fall was much less than in recent months.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes commented: “It’s great to see such strong growth, particularly in the important electric vehicle market. However, given August is always a small month in new car registrations ahead of the important plate-change month of September, it would be wrong to view the market as booming.

“Indeed, this past month has seen some significant variances as regulatory changes have disrupted some supplies. In the long term, however, the new emissions certification test will give consumers renewed confidence in the performance of all vehicles, helping them choose the latest, cleanest technology that best suits their driving needs, whether that be petrol, diesel, hybrid or plug-in.”

Food Hygiene Training