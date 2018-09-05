Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Pump prices at their highest levels for four years

John Wood · 05 September, 2018
fuel pumps

Both petrol and diesel prices increased in August, meaning that prices have gone up for eight of the past 12 months and making both fuels 13ppl more expensive than this time last year, according to RAC Fuel Watch.

The average price of a litre of unleaded petrol increased by 1.65p to 130.59p and diesel went up 1.32ppl to 132.19ppl in the month. A year ago, however, petrol was 117.51ppl and diesel was 118.37ppl.

The price of petrol in the UK is now at its highest since the end of July 2014 just before the price of a barrel of oil began to plummet and diesel is at its most expensive since the beginning of October the same year.

However, the figures leading to these prices are very different. At the last peak oil was $106 a barrel and the pound was worth $1.70. At the end of this August oil finished at $77.54, while sterling was only worth $1.29, which means both petrol and diesel are far more expensive to buy on the wholesale market. So despite the lower oil price, the substantially weakened pound has caused fuel prices to reach their highest levels for the last four years.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “August was another bad month for motorists and it’s rapidly becoming a horrible year on the UK’s forecourts and it looks like further increases are inevitable. Having benefitted from some very low prices two and a half years ago drivers get a nasty shock every time they go to fill up their cars, having to fork out more and more.

“With the pound at such a low against the dollar, and fuel being traded in the US currency, it will only take a moderate rise in the price of oil for some eye-wateringly high prices to be seen at the pumps.

“With many factors at play on the global oil market the price of a barrel could easily break through the $80 mark and stay there. If this were to happen it would be dire news for drivers and we could even see pump prices heading towards the record highs of April 2012 when petrol hit an average of 142p a litre and diesel 148p.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.0170.90141.13131.16
East Midlands133.3692.90141.69130.43
London133.86142.83131.45
North East132.8567.40141.95130.08
North West133.44140.39130.04
Northern Ireland132.07136.40129.60
Scotland133.5259.30139.54130.61
South East134.3369.90142.97131.77
South West133.72141.08131.09
Wales133.3555.80137.46130.49
West Midlands132.9866.90141.51130.29
Yorkshire & Humber132.5959.27141.52129.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Three north-east sites complete major dev...

Costa set for growth after takeover by Co...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

Rontec objects to Touts’ forecourt plans

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

EG Group wins planning approval for Scott...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training