Welcome Break reopens Fleet Services after £20m development

John Wood

Welcome Break CEO Robbie Bell (Photo: )

Motorway service operator Welcome Break will reopen Fleet Services South at junction4a/5 on the M3 on Thursday September 6 following a £20m investment project.

The new service station replaces the temporary structure that was installed following a major fire in December 2016, resulting in the building being destroyed.

The service station houses major high street retail and catering brands, such as Starbucks, Little Waitrose, KFC as well as a brand new Pizza Express restaurant, which has seating for 166 customers, together with an outside seating area.

The services are also proud to have installed Changing Places facilities.

Changing Places are state-of-the-art assisted accessible toilets that are a lifeline for people with learning disabilities and disabilities that limit mobility.

A total of 150 new jobs have been created at the site.

The main cue for the structure of the new building was taken from the existing trees that surround the site.

Trees have been used for the structural frame and support, which is sustainable as well as helping improve the air quality at a busy motorway service area.

Thermal glazing has been used to heat the space in winter from passive solar gain, while the inner space is kept cool in summer through passive natural ventilation.

The service station will be officially opened on Wednesday September 12 by Welcome Break CEO Robbie Bell, together with chief fire officer Dave Bartlett in recognition of the emergency services work to extinguish the blaze at Fleet Services.

Welcome Break CEO, Robbie Bell, said: “We hope our customers will be impressed with the building itself, as well as the wide range of choice of high street brands.

“We are as ever, committed to offering visitors the best brands and facilities with the highest standards on the motorway network 24/7 365 days a year.”

