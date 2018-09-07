Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Maxol renews sponsorship of Northern Irish rugby team

John Wood · 07 September, 2018

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has extended its deal as principal sponsor of Northern Ireland’s oldest junior rugby club Carrickfergus 1st XV team.

Carrickfergus RFC was founded in 1865 and offers men, women, youth and mini rugby to the local community. Recent years have seen a considerable growth for the club, both in terms of team offerings, clubhouse and pitch facilities.

Maxol first supported the club in 2000 and this sponsorship renewal will take the partnership through to 2020, as part of its ongoing investment in local communities and grass roots sport.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of Maxol, said: “We are delighted to be able to affiliate ourselves with such an historic and successful club as Carrickfergus for the past 18 years. At Maxol we strive to play an active role in supporting local communities and this sponsorship both has and will enable us to do that over the coming years.

“We have developed a special relationship with the club’s committee and its members and are proud to be continuing our support of the growth of local sporting stars and the future success of the club.”

Carrickfergus RFC president William McKeown, commented: “We are extremely grateful to Maxol for their continued support. The past 18 years have seen so much change and growth in Carrickfergus RFC and a lot of what we have been fortunate enough to achieve is down to the continued support from Maxol and the relationship we have forged with them.”

