Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Man convicted of harassment of petrol station assistant

John Wood · 07 September, 2018
police badge

A man has been convicted of harassment after repeatedly visiting the petrol station where the victim worked and staring at her the through the window.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard that Ian Essom, aged 40, of Ludlow Close, Northampton, made recurring visits to the 21-year-old victim in April this year.

While working late shifts at a petrol station, the victim noticed Essom looking at her through the window. Eventually, on one occasion when she pressed the panic alarm, the police arrived and arrested Essom who was later charged with stalking offences.

On Thursday, August 23, Essom, who had denied the offences, was found guilty of harassment at court and sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He was also issued a two-year restraining order and must pay £2,500 in compensation.

Detective sergeant Terry Rush, from the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Investigation Team, said: “Stalking and harassment are serious offences and something that has a huge impact on people’s lives. Essom frightened the victim so much she had to leave her job at the petrol station and became isolated in her own home. She became paranoid and would be in constant fear of where he would be at any given time.

“Northamptonshire Police takes offences of this nature very seriously and we work alongside our partners to protect people. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home or workplace and we will always pursue stalkers in order to bring them to justice and to return quality of life back to the victims.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.0170.90141.13131.16
East Midlands133.3692.90141.69130.43
London133.86142.83131.45
North East132.8567.40141.95130.08
North West133.44140.39130.04
Northern Ireland132.07136.40129.60
Scotland133.5259.30139.54130.61
South East134.3369.90142.97131.77
South West133.72141.08131.09
Wales133.3555.80137.46130.49
West Midlands132.9866.90141.51130.29
Yorkshire & Humber132.5959.27141.52129.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Welcome Break reopens Fleet Services afte...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Three north-east sites complete major dev...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training