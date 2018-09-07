Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

James Hall switches additional sites to Texaco

John Wood · 07 September, 2018
James Hall's Texaco Rudheath Service Station
Rudheath Service Station
  (Photo:  )

Spar wholesaler and retailer James Hall & Co has moved four of its service stations over to the Texaco brand. This takes the number of its locations with Texaco to 14.

The four service stations that have recently switched are Rudheath in Cheshire, High Hill in Keswick, Cumbria, and two Lancashire sites, Accrington and Strand in Barnoldswick.

James Hall & Co has another 10 Texaco-branded service stations located across the North, all receiving their fuel from Valero’s Manchester terminal.

James Hall & Co is a wholesaler and retailer for Spar in the North of England, supplying over 600 stores in the region. The business is run by the fourth and fifth generations of the Hall family from their Bowland View distribution centre near Preston.

Andrew Hall, managing director, said of the decision to rebrand the latest sites: “We value the strength of the Texaco brand on our forecourts as do our customers. We also have a very long-standing and trusting relationship with both our area manager Chris Cave, and Valero.

“One of the major factors in our decision to move supply of these locations to Valero was its delivery service which has been consistently excellent to us over the years.”

Andrew Cox, Valero sales and marketing director, added: “We are delighted to have extended our long-standing relationship with James Hall & Co. The excellent support provided by our area managers is a key part of our offering.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.0170.90141.13131.16
East Midlands133.3692.90141.69130.43
London133.86142.83131.45
North East132.8567.40141.95130.08
North West133.44140.39130.04
Northern Ireland132.07136.40129.60
Scotland133.5259.30139.54130.61
South East134.3369.90142.97131.77
South West133.72141.08131.09
Wales133.3555.80137.46130.49
West Midlands132.9866.90141.51130.29
Yorkshire & Humber132.5959.27141.52129.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Welcome Break reopens Fleet Services afte...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Three north-east sites complete major dev...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Certas Energy appoints head for its compa...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training