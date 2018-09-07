James Hall switches additional sites to Texaco

Spar wholesaler and retailer James Hall & Co has moved four of its service stations over to the Texaco brand. This takes the number of its locations with Texaco to 14.

The four service stations that have recently switched are Rudheath in Cheshire, High Hill in Keswick, Cumbria, and two Lancashire sites, Accrington and Strand in Barnoldswick.

James Hall & Co has another 10 Texaco-branded service stations located across the North, all receiving their fuel from Valero’s Manchester terminal.

James Hall & Co is a wholesaler and retailer for Spar in the North of England, supplying over 600 stores in the region. The business is run by the fourth and fifth generations of the Hall family from their Bowland View distribution centre near Preston.

Andrew Hall, managing director, said of the decision to rebrand the latest sites: “We value the strength of the Texaco brand on our forecourts as do our customers. We also have a very long-standing and trusting relationship with both our area manager Chris Cave, and Valero.

“One of the major factors in our decision to move supply of these locations to Valero was its delivery service which has been consistently excellent to us over the years.”

Andrew Cox, Valero sales and marketing director, added: “We are delighted to have extended our long-standing relationship with James Hall & Co. The excellent support provided by our area managers is a key part of our offering.”

