Euro Garages reopens twin sites on A303 in Hampshire

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Euro Garages is reopening two service stations in Hampshire 13 years after they were closed down.

The north and south sites of the former Weyhill Services on the A303 are reopening after they were redeveloped.

The north site reopened on September 5 and the south site is due to follow on September 14.

The sites had been empty since they closed in October 2005, after The Little Chef that used to form part of the station was damaged by a fire in 2004.

Euro Garages was granted planning permission in June 2015 to demolish the existing buildings and redevelop the sites.

Both sites will provice a BP filling station and parking for both cars and lorries, along with a Starbucks drive-thru, Greggs and Subway food outlets, and a Spar convenience store.

Rob Buffham, national planning manager at Euro Garages, said: “It is expected that both sites will employ 40 people each, with a mixture of permanent and temporary staff in a number of outlets.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: