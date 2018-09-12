Members of Landmark and Today's vote for merger

John Wood

Members of wholesale buying groups Landmark Wholesale and Today’s Group have voted for the groups to merge.

Of those members who voted, 96% were in favour of the merger going ahead. The merger will formally complete on 31 October 2018 with the formation of Unitas Wholesale Ltd.

“We are absolutely delighted that our members voted to merge the two groups,” said John Mills, Landmark Wholesale managing director and Darren Goldney, Today’s Group managing director. “Through enhanced scale, relevance and capability, Unitas Wholesale will be the sustainable wholesale business partner for its supplier base, creating an alternative route to market in the face of the consolidation that is taking place within the wholesale sector.”

“The creation of Unitas Wholesale offers an incredible opportunity to support independent businesses and enable them to thrive.

“Unitas will also create a new and exciting opportunity for suppliers, independent wholesalers and the thousands of independent businesses that we collectively serve.”

The managing directors have reassured retailers with the buying groups’ fascias – Today’s Extra, Today’s Local, Today’s Express, Today’s Drinks, Day Today, Day Today Express, Lifestyle Express, Lifestyle Extra and Lifestyle Value – that the fascias will continue as they are.

