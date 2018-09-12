Hoyer Petrolog expands fleet of delivery vehicles

John Wood

Hoyer is expanding its Petrolog fleet in the UK with the arrival of 89 new MAN vehicles.

The deliveries, set to complete this October, comprise 75 replacement vehicles plus 14 additional vehicles for the company’s recently attained business across the UK.

Allan Davison, operations director of Hoyer Petrolog in the UK, said: “We are delighted to be bringing in new vehicles to replace our older tractor units and additional vehicles to support our growing aviation and ground fuels business and, in doing so, continuing our longstanding relationship with MAN.”

The New TGS 24.420s join an existing UK fleet of 500 Hoyer vehicles operating nationally across the UK.

Ian Mclean, head of international key accounts and special products at MAN Truck and Bus UK, said: “With almost 500 tractor units across the UK, Hoyer is the market leader in fuel distribution. It is fantastic to see MAN vehicles and service underpinning this growth and delivering on the company’s requirements.

“As a manufacturer, MAN offer a robust and trusted ADR and pet-reg approved vehicle solution, which in turn has the support from a focused dealer network who provide the highest levels of after sales support to hazardous goods vehicles and operators.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: