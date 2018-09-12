Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Taskforce set up to oversee electric vehicle provision

John Wood · 12 September, 2018
electric car charging

The Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) has been appointed to facilitate the Government’s new Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce which was announced as a part of the ‘Road to Zero’ strategy in July.

The Taskforce will bring together the energy and automotive industries to plan for the changes that will take place as a result of rising electric vehicle use.

The Taskforce, for which the LowCVP will provide secretariat functions, is chaired by Phil New, chief executive of the Energy Systems Catapult.

Electric vehicles minister Jesse Norman said: “The UK is a world leader in the low emission and electric vehicle industries, and initiatives like the Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce keep us at the forefront of this technology revolution.

“Bringing together government, automotive and energy sectors will help to ensure that electric vehicles become an integrated part of the UK energy system, and infrastructure upgrades can be planned in an efficient and sustainable way.”

LowCVP’s managing director, Andy Eastlake said: “The Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce is a major initiative as we stand on the brink of dual transformations in the ways we generate and supply electricity and in the energy we use for transport.

“The Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership will bring its considerable experience and expertise in facilitating multi-stakeholder agreements to help tackle this issue – one of the biggest challenges and greatest industrial opportunities of our time.”

Phil New, chief executive of the Energy Systems Catapult and chair of the Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce, said: “Ensuring the electricity system captures the benefits from the rapid expansion of electric vehicles is a critical challenge for both the transport and energy sectors.

“Working with industry, Energy Systems Catapult technical expertise will help ensure the whole energy system – from charging points to how we balance the grid – works to make life straightforward for energy consumers and EV drivers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Co-op site reopens following £1.5m overhaul

Euro Garages reopens twin sites on A303 i...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training