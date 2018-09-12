Taskforce set up to oversee electric vehicle provision

John Wood

The Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) has been appointed to facilitate the Government’s new Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce which was announced as a part of the ‘Road to Zero’ strategy in July.

The Taskforce will bring together the energy and automotive industries to plan for the changes that will take place as a result of rising electric vehicle use.

The Taskforce, for which the LowCVP will provide secretariat functions, is chaired by Phil New, chief executive of the Energy Systems Catapult.

Electric vehicles minister Jesse Norman said: “The UK is a world leader in the low emission and electric vehicle industries, and initiatives like the Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce keep us at the forefront of this technology revolution.

“Bringing together government, automotive and energy sectors will help to ensure that electric vehicles become an integrated part of the UK energy system, and infrastructure upgrades can be planned in an efficient and sustainable way.”

LowCVP’s managing director, Andy Eastlake said: “The Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce is a major initiative as we stand on the brink of dual transformations in the ways we generate and supply electricity and in the energy we use for transport.

“The Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership will bring its considerable experience and expertise in facilitating multi-stakeholder agreements to help tackle this issue – one of the biggest challenges and greatest industrial opportunities of our time.”

Phil New, chief executive of the Energy Systems Catapult and chair of the Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce, said: “Ensuring the electricity system captures the benefits from the rapid expansion of electric vehicles is a critical challenge for both the transport and energy sectors.

“Working with industry, Energy Systems Catapult technical expertise will help ensure the whole energy system – from charging points to how we balance the grid – works to make life straightforward for energy consumers and EV drivers.”

