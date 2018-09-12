Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

E10 delays blamed for closure of UK's biggest bioethanol plant

John Wood · 12 September, 2018
Vivergo's ethanol loading terminal

The proposed closure of the UK’s largest plant for producing bioethanol has been announced by Vivergo Fuels.

The company blamed a continued difficult trading environment and delays in the implementation of E0 in the UK.

Mark Chesworth, managing director, Vivergo Fuels, commented: “I am extremely disappointed at having to announce the proposed cessation of production as of the 30 September 2018 at the Vivergo Fuels plant.

“We have created a highly skilled and world-class business that had the opportunity to be part of a British sustainable biofuels industry.

“But sadly, the Government’s lack of pace over the past decade to introduce E10 has further undermined our ability to operate. My employees are my number one concern at this time and we have entered into consultation with them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our workforce, past and present partners, growers and customers for their support since the creation of our plant in 2007.”

In July, a company spokesman said it was “immensely frustrated” by the Government’s indecision over the introduction of E10 fuel, after it announced another consultation about its introduction.

Vivergo Fuels was formed in 2007 as a joint venture between AB Sugar, BP and Du Pont. The plant is the UK’s largest and Europe’s second largest producer of bioethanol.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Co-op site reopens following £1.5m overhaul

Euro Garages reopens twin sites on A303 i...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training