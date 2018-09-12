E10 delays blamed for closure of UK's biggest bioethanol plant

John Wood

The proposed closure of the UK’s largest plant for producing bioethanol has been announced by Vivergo Fuels.

The company blamed a continued difficult trading environment and delays in the implementation of E0 in the UK.

Mark Chesworth, managing director, Vivergo Fuels, commented: “I am extremely disappointed at having to announce the proposed cessation of production as of the 30 September 2018 at the Vivergo Fuels plant.

“We have created a highly skilled and world-class business that had the opportunity to be part of a British sustainable biofuels industry.

“But sadly, the Government’s lack of pace over the past decade to introduce E10 has further undermined our ability to operate. My employees are my number one concern at this time and we have entered into consultation with them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our workforce, past and present partners, growers and customers for their support since the creation of our plant in 2007.”

In July, a company spokesman said it was “immensely frustrated” by the Government’s indecision over the introduction of E10 fuel, after it announced another consultation about its introduction.

Vivergo Fuels was formed in 2007 as a joint venture between AB Sugar, BP and Du Pont. The plant is the UK’s largest and Europe’s second largest producer of bioethanol.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: