BP launches UK trial of FreeWire rapid charging service

John Wood · 12 September, 2018
BP Freewire service

A UK trial of BP’s FreeWire electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging service has been launched in Hammersmith.

Customers with CHAdeMO-compatible charge electric vehicles are invited to visit the BP Hammersmith forecourt and have their EV charged for free, using the FreeWire system.

BP FreeWire is a mobile rapid charging system, capable of recharging EVs at up to 50 kW. It will achieve 80% of battery life in approximately 30 minutes.

During the trial a FreeWire operator will be available on-site, who will explain the set-up and will start and end the charging.

Customers will be asked to sign up to the trial’s terms, as feedback is required for BP to determine what stages it will take forward with regards to FreeWire, in exchange for free charging and a free tea or coffee.

FreeWire is essentially a mobile battery fitted with all of the kit needed to rapid charge an EV. The set-up can be taken to the car rather than the other way round, and is recharged from a 240v mains socket.

Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, BP Downstream, said: “Mobility is changing and BP is committed to remaining the fuel retailer of choice into the future. EV charging will undoubtedly become an important part of our business, but customer demand and the technologies available are still evolving.”

Food Hygiene Training