Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt Trader of the Year

John Wood

Patrick Bennett with Kimberley Walsh and Merril Boulton (Photo: )

Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services in Northern Ireland has been crowned Forecourt Trader of the Year at last night’s annual awards ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Kimberley Walsh, the TV presenter, singer, songwriter, model, Strictly Come Dancing runner-up and theatre star, was the host for the event which was attended by a record audience at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The award was presented to Patrick Bennett, manager of Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services, by Forecourt Trader editor Merril Boulton, who said: “Maxol endeavours to provide customers with extensive, wide-ranging choice when it comes to grocery and food offerings to meet their ever-demanding lifestyles, and A26 Tannaghmore embodies this ambition effortlessly with an exciting range of cutting-edge food options in a modern and welcoming environment.”

A26 Tannaghmore Services in County Antrim was opened in May 2017, and is Maxol’s largest service station in Northern Ireland. The company invested £3.75m into the development which offers the latest in forecourt design.

It has been constructed and fitted out using cutting-edge technology to harness solar energy and harvest rain water to ensure it has a low carbon footprint.

The 8,000sq ft building offers a Spar store, fully equipped dedicated truck facility, seating for 100 people, free wifi and there is a maxWash car wash and parking for 45 vehicles.

Quality fresh food is a priority for Maxol, and it opened Northern Ireland’s first Freshly Chopped, the healthy fast food franchise, at the site. It also offers a ‘Skip the Queue’ option with Freshly Chopped’s online app.

More fast food is available from Abrakebabra, Ireland's quick service restaurant chain known for its kebabs, burgers, baguettes, loaded fries along with newer innovations like the Chicken Katsu Curry Fries and the Crunchy Falafel on Flatbread – all cooked fresh and made to order.

A26 Tannaghmore also recently opened a purpose-built Ground Espresso Bar, Northern Ireland’s largest independently-owned artisan coffee chain.

2018 Winners

Forecourt Trader of the Year

Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services – Ballymena, County Antrim

Specialist Category Winners

Best Car Care & Lubricants

Woodman Service Station – Leeds, West Yorkshire

Best Coffee & Hot Beverages Outlet

Newmarket Filling Station – Lewes, East Sussex

Best Community Engagement

Eurospar Carrick Milestone – Carrickfergus, County Antrim

Best Customer Service

Spar Ravenhill Road – Belfast, County Antrim

Best Design and Development

Applegreen Spaldwick – Spaldwick, Cambridgeshire

Best Food-to-Go Outlet

Mulkerns Eurospar – Newry, County Down

Best Forecourt Innovation

Shell Beaconsfield Motorway Services – Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

Best Forecourt Loo of the Year

MFG BP Crow Orchard Service Station – Wrightington, Wigan

Best Forecourt Team of the Year

Eurospar Carrowdore – Carrowdore, County Down

Best Site Manager

Spar Ravenhill Road – Belfast, County Antrim

Best Soft Drinks Outlet

Woodman Service Station – Leeds, West Yorkshire

Best Valeting Facilities

Skyway – Newcastle, Tyne & Wear

Regional Winners

Best Motorway Services Outlet

Shell Cobham Motorway Services – Cobham, Surrey

London & the South East over 4mlpa

Budgens Three Mile Cross – Three Mile Cross, Berkshire

London & the South East up to 4mlpa

MFG Shell Catford Service Station – Catford, Greater London

Midlands over 4mlpa

Fraser's Budgens of Yarnton – Yarnton, Oxfordshire

Midlands up to 4mlpa

Rontec Bilston – Stow Heath, West Midlands

Northern England over 4mlpa

Jet Abbeyside Service Station – Selby, North Yorkshire

Northern England up to 4mlpa

Spar Threshfield – Skipton, North Yorkshire

Northern Ireland over 4mlpa

Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services – Ballymena, County Antrim

Northern Ireland up to 4mlpa

Eurospar Hardford Link – Newtownards, County Down

Scotland over 4mlpa

Wilderhaugh Service Station – Galashiels, Selkirkshire

Scotland up to 4mlpa

Penny Petroleum Jet Kirkmuirhill – Kirkmuirhill, South Lanarkshire

West Country & Wales over 4mlpa

Lock's Garage – Hereford, Herefordshire

West Country & Wales up to 4mlpa

Gulf Kiln Park Service Station – Tenby, Dyfed

Other Categories

Gulf Special Recognition Awards

David Penny from Penny Petroleum

Best Oil Company Initiative

Winner – Go Home Well, Shell Retail UK

Highly Commended – Christmas Coffee Cup Campaign, Maxol

