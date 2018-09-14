Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt Trader of the Year· 14 September, 2018
Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services in Northern Ireland has been crowned Forecourt Trader of the Year at last night’s annual awards ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane.
Kimberley Walsh, the TV presenter, singer, songwriter, model, Strictly Come Dancing runner-up and theatre star, was the host for the event which was attended by a record audience at the London Hilton on Park Lane.
The award was presented to Patrick Bennett, manager of Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services, by Forecourt Trader editor Merril Boulton, who said: “Maxol endeavours to provide customers with extensive, wide-ranging choice when it comes to grocery and food offerings to meet their ever-demanding lifestyles, and A26 Tannaghmore embodies this ambition effortlessly with an exciting range of cutting-edge food options in a modern and welcoming environment.”
A26 Tannaghmore Services in County Antrim was opened in May 2017, and is Maxol’s largest service station in Northern Ireland. The company invested £3.75m into the development which offers the latest in forecourt design.
It has been constructed and fitted out using cutting-edge technology to harness solar energy and harvest rain water to ensure it has a low carbon footprint.
The 8,000sq ft building offers a Spar store, fully equipped dedicated truck facility, seating for 100 people, free wifi and there is a maxWash car wash and parking for 45 vehicles.
Quality fresh food is a priority for Maxol, and it opened Northern Ireland’s first Freshly Chopped, the healthy fast food franchise, at the site. It also offers a ‘Skip the Queue’ option with Freshly Chopped’s online app.
More fast food is available from Abrakebabra, Ireland's quick service restaurant chain known for its kebabs, burgers, baguettes, loaded fries along with newer innovations like the Chicken Katsu Curry Fries and the Crunchy Falafel on Flatbread – all cooked fresh and made to order.
A26 Tannaghmore also recently opened a purpose-built Ground Espresso Bar, Northern Ireland’s largest independently-owned artisan coffee chain.
2018 Winners
Forecourt Trader of the Year
Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services – Ballymena, County Antrim
Specialist Category Winners
Best Car Care & Lubricants
Woodman Service Station – Leeds, West Yorkshire
Best Coffee & Hot Beverages Outlet
Newmarket Filling Station – Lewes, East Sussex
Best Community Engagement
Eurospar Carrick Milestone – Carrickfergus, County Antrim
Best Customer Service
Spar Ravenhill Road – Belfast, County Antrim
Best Design and Development
Applegreen Spaldwick – Spaldwick, Cambridgeshire
Best Food-to-Go Outlet
Mulkerns Eurospar – Newry, County Down
Best Forecourt Innovation
Shell Beaconsfield Motorway Services – Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
Best Forecourt Loo of the Year
MFG BP Crow Orchard Service Station – Wrightington, Wigan
Best Forecourt Team of the Year
Eurospar Carrowdore – Carrowdore, County Down
Best Site Manager
Spar Ravenhill Road – Belfast, County Antrim
Best Soft Drinks Outlet
Woodman Service Station – Leeds, West Yorkshire
Best Valeting Facilities
Skyway – Newcastle, Tyne & Wear
Regional Winners
Best Motorway Services Outlet
Shell Cobham Motorway Services – Cobham, Surrey
London & the South East over 4mlpa
Budgens Three Mile Cross – Three Mile Cross, Berkshire
London & the South East up to 4mlpa
MFG Shell Catford Service Station – Catford, Greater London
Midlands over 4mlpa
Fraser's Budgens of Yarnton – Yarnton, Oxfordshire
Midlands up to 4mlpa
Rontec Bilston – Stow Heath, West Midlands
Northern England over 4mlpa
Jet Abbeyside Service Station – Selby, North Yorkshire
Northern England up to 4mlpa
Spar Threshfield – Skipton, North Yorkshire
Northern Ireland over 4mlpa
Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services – Ballymena, County Antrim
Northern Ireland up to 4mlpa
Eurospar Hardford Link – Newtownards, County Down
Scotland over 4mlpa
Wilderhaugh Service Station – Galashiels, Selkirkshire
Scotland up to 4mlpa
Penny Petroleum Jet Kirkmuirhill – Kirkmuirhill, South Lanarkshire
West Country & Wales over 4mlpa
Lock's Garage – Hereford, Herefordshire
West Country & Wales up to 4mlpa
Gulf Kiln Park Service Station – Tenby, Dyfed
Other Categories
Gulf Special Recognition Awards
David Penny from Penny Petroleum
Best Oil Company Initiative
Winner – Go Home Well, Shell Retail UK
Highly Commended – Christmas Coffee Cup Campaign, Maxol
