London trials announced for new electric van

John Wood

A maker of electric taxis, LEVC (London EV Company), has announced that it is due to start trials with potential customers of its new electric van in London in the second half of 2019.

The business is currently in discussion with a number of major public-sector fleets about joining the trials of prototype vehicles, including the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Fire Brigade.

Earlier this year LEVC, which currently manufactures electric taxis, announced it would be entering the van market with a zero-emission capable product.

Like the taxi, the van will combine a fully electric powertrain with a petrol range-extender. LEVC has previously announced that the van is not intended for last-mile delivery and will instead focus on fleets where vehicles undertake demanding duty cycles – for example, travel more than 100 miles a day. This is a segment currently dominated by one-tonne medium-size diesel vans.

