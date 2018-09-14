Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Attempt to steal ATM causes major damage to service station

John Wood · 14 September, 2018
police tape

A BP service station in Berkshire has suffered extensive damage after thieves tried to rip an ATM out of the building using a stolen telehandler.

The incident began at 2.12am on Wednesday September 12 when the telehandler was stolen by a group of around four offenders from a business property in Bloomfield Hatch Lane, in Grazeley.

The vehicle travelled along the A33 to the BP Garage in Swallowfield, five miles south of Reading, where it was used to attempt to rip the ATM out of the wall at 2.32am.

Extensive damage was caused but the offenders were unable to separate the ATM from its concrete mounting and they fled in another vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident, and the telehandler was left at the scene.

Investigating officer detective constable Erika King, of the Investigation Hub based at Loddon Valley Police Station, said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and are working to establish the circumstances and to identify the offenders.

“I would like to speak to anyone in the area who noticed a yellow telehandler vehicle travelling in the area in the early hours of Wednesday. The vehicle is likely to have been travelling slowly and may have been in convoy with another vehicle.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact police.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

BP launches UK trial of FreeWire rapid ch...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Euro Garages reopens twin sites on A303 i...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Greenergy offers EdgePetrol as part of re...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training