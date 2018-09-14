Attempt to steal ATM causes major damage to service station

John Wood

A BP service station in Berkshire has suffered extensive damage after thieves tried to rip an ATM out of the building using a stolen telehandler.

The incident began at 2.12am on Wednesday September 12 when the telehandler was stolen by a group of around four offenders from a business property in Bloomfield Hatch Lane, in Grazeley.

The vehicle travelled along the A33 to the BP Garage in Swallowfield, five miles south of Reading, where it was used to attempt to rip the ATM out of the wall at 2.32am.

Extensive damage was caused but the offenders were unable to separate the ATM from its concrete mounting and they fled in another vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident, and the telehandler was left at the scene.

Investigating officer detective constable Erika King, of the Investigation Hub based at Loddon Valley Police Station, said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and are working to establish the circumstances and to identify the offenders.

“I would like to speak to anyone in the area who noticed a yellow telehandler vehicle travelling in the area in the early hours of Wednesday. The vehicle is likely to have been travelling slowly and may have been in convoy with another vehicle.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact police.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: