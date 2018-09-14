BP fuel card deal extended to Esso Tesco Alliance sites

John Wood

BP’s reciprocal fuel card acceptance agreement with Esso has now expanded to include Esso Tesco Alliance sites.

BP Fuelcard customers can now fill up at all Esso Tesco Alliance stations displaying the new BP acceptance logo. The expansion means BP Plus Fuel Cards are now accepted at more than 3,600 sites, including Texaco, Esso and Gulf.

Jo McDonnell, UK fleet sales manager, BP Fuel Cards, said: “At BP, we are committed to expanding our offer to support our fleet customers.

“This collaboration with the Esso Tesco Alliance sites completes our cross acceptance partnership with Esso and enables us to provide a fantastic network for BP Plus fleet customers, giving drivers even more choice and availability when travelling throughout the UK.”

