Move to Texaco increases fuel volumes

A Lancashire forecourt has recently moved to the Texaco brand after years with BP.

Ansdell Service Station, in Lytham St Annes, which has seen fuel volumes increase since the rebrand, now stocks all four grades of fuel including Supreme diesel and Supreme unleaded and receives its fuel from Valero's Manchester terminal, which is fed directly from Valero's Pembroke refinery in Wales.

The site's owner, Earle Gregory, said: "The initial volume growth we have seen since joining the Texaco brand is very encouraging.

"The new Texaco signage looks great and the Star Rewards loyalty programme has also been well received by our customers."

Andrew Cox, Valero's director sales and marketing, said: "It's great news that Ansdell Service Station has made the switch to the Texaco brand. With our industry-leading loyalty scheme and secure supply of quality fuels, I'm sure the brand switch will be a success and fuel volumes will continue to grow."